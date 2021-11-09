Stephen Curry scored his NBA season-high 50 points in 35 minutes Monday night, rallying the Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 in San Francisco, Golden State's fifth straight win.

In just his third career head-to-head with Trae Young, Curry got the better of the young Hawks star on a night when Young went for a team-high 28 points.

Attempting to snap a three-game losing streak, Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before getting steamrolled by the NBA's winningest team in the second half.

Three Curry free throws got the Warriors even at 73-all in the fourth minute of the third period before he contributed a 3-pointer and a three-point play to a 27-8 quarter-ending blitz that put Golden State in command at 102-85 after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Curry made it a 50-point game for the 10th time in his career on a 16-footer with 3:59 remaining in the game.

Jordan Poole backed Curry with 16 points, while Andrew Wiggins had 13 and Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee 11 apiece.

The Golden State Warriors’ blowout win

Young's 28 points came on 11-for-20 shooting and 4-for-8 from 3-point range. He also accumulated a team-high nine assists.

John Collins added 19 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 17 and De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter 11 apiece for the Hawks, who fell to 0-2 on their four-game Western trip.

Curry, who had been held to 20 or fewer points in four consecutive games, finished 14-for-28 from the field, 9-for-19 on 3-point attempts and 13-for-13 at the foul line.

He also found time for 10 assists, giving him the first double-double in a 50-point game of his career.

The 50-point effort was just the fourth against the Hawks in the past 16 years. Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden and Zach LaVine had the other three.

