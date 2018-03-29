March 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia Cricket Cheating: Players back in country as head coach quits
The coach of Australia's cricket team has said he'll step down, following the ball-tampering scandal. Darren Lehmann was cleared of any wrong-doing but said ultimately he felt responsible for the team's culture. Meanwhile, the three players at the centre of the controversy have arrived home in disgrace. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic was at the airport in Sydney.
Australia Cricket Cheating: Players back in country as head coach quits
Explore