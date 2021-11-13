A Los Angeles judge has terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star Britney Spears' life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate.

"Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said on Friday after a 30-minute hearing in which no one opposed ending the court-sanctioned arrangement.

Spears did not attend Friday's hearing but said in an Instagram post, "I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever."

Outside the courthouse, dozens of fans erupted into cheers and tossed pink confetti into the air when they heard the news. Some danced and sang to her hit "Stronger."

The 39-year-old "Piece of Me" singer had begged the court for months to terminate the conservatorship that has governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008.

READ MORE: Britney Spears thanks fans for long campaign against her conservatorship

'Britney is free'

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by the singer's father, Jamie Spears, after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and was hospitalised for undisclosed mental health issues.

The Spears case helped prompt hearings in the US Congress and a new law in California aimed at preventing abusive conservatorships, which are normally set up to protect disabled people, the elderly or those suffering from dementia.

Judge Penny ended the conservatorship without requiring Spears to undergo a mental health evaluation, a step often taken in such cases.

Jamie Spears has said through attorneys that he helped his daughter rehabilitate her career and always acted in her best interest.

Spears is engaged to marry her personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, but no date has been set.

"History was made today. Britney is Free," Asghari wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE:Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship