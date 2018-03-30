Russia Expulsions: Russia expels US diplomats in tit-for-tat

The diplomatic fallout over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain is escalating. In a tit-for-tate move, Russia says it will expel 60 US diplomats and close the consulate in St Petersburg. It's also set to eject officials from 27 other countries which have backed London in censuring Moscow. From Washington, Ediz Tiansan reports.