Using everything from steel to beeswax, Turkish artist Osman Dinc draws on his own heritage and upbringing to produce works that represent both the natural world and our place in it. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra, paid his exhibition 'Beewax is the Elbow Grease of Bees' at Istanbul's Pi Artworks Gallery a visit.