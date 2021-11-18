CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Lawsuit alleges Baldwin reckless in ‘Rust’ shooting
The lawsuit focuses mainly on the Hollywood actor's actions, alleging he violated protocol by not checking the gun more carefully.
Lawsuit alleges Baldwin reckless in ‘Rust’ shooting
There was no call for Baldwin to point the gun, nor to fire it, the lawsuit says. / AP
November 18, 2021

A lawsuit has alleged that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun even though it wasn't called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday is the second to stem from the shooting, with many more expected. 

The lawsuit from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell says, “There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person."

Like last week’s lawsuit from head of lighting Serge Svetnoy, it was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and names many defendants including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

Mitchell's lawsuit focuses mainly on Baldwin's actions. It said she was standing next to Hutchins and within 1.22 metres (4 feet) of the actor, and was stunned when he fired the gun inside the tiny church on Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21. 

'Russian roulette'

According to discussions before the scene was filmed, it called for three tight shots of Baldwin: One on his eyes, one on a blood stain on his shoulder, and one on his torso as he pulled the gun from a holster, the lawsuit says.

There was no call for Baldwin to point the gun toward Hutchins and Souza, nor to fire it, the lawsuit says.

And it alleges Baldwin violated protocol by not checking the gun more carefully.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin fires prop gun killing woman on film set

“Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it, and without having the armourer do so in his presence," Mitchell's attorney Gloria Allred said at a news conference.

A veteran script supervisor who has worked on nearly 100 productions, Mitchell was on a set for the first time since the pandemic began. She was the first to call 911 after the shooting, the lawsuit says.

She suffered “serious physical trauma and shock and injury to her nervous system,” the lawsuit says, without giving details.

Mitchell is seeking both compensation and punitive damages in amounts to be determined later. 

Baldwin said on video on October 30 that the shooting was a “one-in-a-trillion event” saying, “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

Santa Fe-area District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said last week that investigators have encountered no proof of sabotage.

READ MORE: Should real guns be allowed on TV and film sets?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us