POLITICS
2 MIN READ
IOC: Taliban sports officials to allow athletes to compete internationally
The International Olympic Committee said Afghan sports representatives are committed to following Olympic Charter after meeting in Qatar.
IOC: Taliban sports officials to allow athletes to compete internationally
This could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February. / AP
November 18, 2021

Sports leaders appointed by the Taliban have promised Olympic officials that Afghanistan will continue to allow its athletes and teams to compete internationally.

The International Olympic Committee announced the pledge on Thursday after its delegation met in Qatar with leaders of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports.

“During the meeting, the Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.

This outcome could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February.

READ MORE: FIFA helps evacuate 100 players, family members from Afghanistan

“Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practice sport safely for all individuals without discrimination,” the IOC said. “Both sides consider the discussions to have been constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue.”

The IOC noted it “continues to recognise the existing National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Afghanistan,” whose elected leaders were present in Qatar, where the ruling Emir is also a long-time IOC member.

The Afghan delegation was led by Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, the IOC said. He was announced in September by the Taliban as a member of the interim government cabinet.

Hundreds of athletes and sports officials, including many women who feared being barred from competing and from reprisals, have left Afghanistan since August. They were helped by international athlete representatives and sports bodies including the IOC and FIFA.

READ MORE: The Taliban's love for cricket, and ICC's dilemma

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us