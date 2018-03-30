Basotho Blankets, Hong Kong's street art & political calligraphy | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Art Basel Hong Kong: 1:07 Artist, Wong Kit Yi: 6:14 Street art in Hong Kong: 8:56 Taiwan's political calligraphy: 10:58 Turkish artist, Osman Dinc: 15:23 Basotho Blankets in fashion design: 18:05 Murillo: The Self Portraits: 20:51 The greatest comic book ever written: 24:12