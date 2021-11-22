POLITICS
4 MIN READ
WTA: Chinese tennis player Peng's call with Olympic chief is not enough
Women's Tennis Association, WTA, calls for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into Peng Shuai's allegation of sexual assault.
WTA: Chinese tennis player Peng's call with Olympic chief is not enough
Global rights groups and others have called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February over China's human rights record. / AFP Archive
November 22, 2021

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not addressed or alleviated international concern about her well-being.

"It was good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they don't alleviate or address the WTA's concern about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion," a WTA spokeswoman said in an e-mail on Monday.

"This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault," the spokeswoman said.

The IOC said in a statement that Peng held a 30-minute call with its president, Thomas Bach, on Sunday.

During the call, Peng had told Bach that she was safe and well at home in Beijing, and wanted to have her privacy respected for now.

The WTA had previously threatened to pull tournaments out of China over the matter.

READ MORE:Tennis world concerned over whereabouts of China's Peng Shuai

Not enough

On November 2, Peng posted on Chinese social media that Zhang had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted about half hour after it was posted.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng's allegations. 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, when asked at a regular briefing on Monday about the concerns, said it was not a foreign ministry matter but noted that Peng had recently attended some public activities.

Peng was photographed at a dinner with friends on Saturday and a children's tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, but the pictures have done little to quell concerns.

Global rights groups and others have called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February over China's human rights record.

Current and former tennis players, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, have also joined the calls seeking to confirm she was safe, using the social media hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai?

Men's singles world No.1 Novak Djokovic said it would be strange to hold tournaments in China unless the "horrific" situation was resolved.

READ MORE:Chinese tennis star Peng appears in new videos amid global outcry

International concern

The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern nearly three weeks ago, after she alleged that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng's allegations.

China’s State Council Information office did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent on Monday.

The United States and Britain have called for China to provide proof of Peng's whereabouts and France's foreign minister said on Sunday that Chinese authorities should let Peng speak publicly.

READ MORE: UN demands proof of missing Peng Shuai's well-being, urges probe

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us