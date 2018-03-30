India's Prime Minister Modi's accused of 'spying on citizens'

Narendra Modi has more than 40 million followers on Twitter. He also has a personal app to help drive engagement with his supporters. But that app is now at the centre of a scandal over data and privacy - and Modi is being accused of spying on his own citizens Guests: Pavan Duggal, advocate at the Supreme Court of India Madhu Kishwar, academic and writer