April 2, 2018
Virtual currency boom revives Alpine village | Money Talks
Switzerland is famous for its chocolates and precision watches. But it's also become a global hub for crypto-currencies. Out of the top 10 initial coin offerings last year, 4 chose Switzerland as their base. Some businesses are now flocking to the Alpine nation's lesser known regions, to get in on the virtual action, as Usmaan Lone reports.
