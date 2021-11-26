CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New comic book celebrates life of renowned entertainer Tina Turner
The biographical publication details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.
New comic book celebrates life of renowned entertainer Tina Turner
Last month, Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. / Reuters
November 26, 2021

The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book.

The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

Publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement: "Turner's life has been seen in documentaries, films, music, Broadway, so why not a comic book. We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models and learn about extraordinary individuals who have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world."

The glossy is part of the company's "Female Force" series which has featured singer Dolly Parton, US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US First Lady Michelle Obama in the past.

Turner will celebrate her 82nd birthday on November 26th. Last month she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

READ MORE:‘Moulin Rouge!’ and ‘The Inheritance’ receive top honours at Tony Awards

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us