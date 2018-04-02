BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Theresa May on tour to placate Brexit fears | Money Talks
With 365 days to go until Brexit, the UK's Prime Minister Theresa May says she's confident of securing a free trade deal with the EU. And she's also hopeful of boosting trade with many other countries. But the decision to leave has taken a toll on the economy. And many Brexiteers are now less sure about the country's future outside the economic bloc. Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Adviser at Centre for Economics and Business Research, and Robert Oulds who is the director of Bruges Group think-tank.
Theresa May on tour to placate Brexit fears | Money Talks
April 2, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us