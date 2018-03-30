March 30, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Youth in Macedonia's town of Veles run their own fake news websites to make a living
Young people in Macedonia's town of Veles were earning $2,500 a day during the 2016 US presidential election with their fake news websites. The average income in the country is $400 a month. While more than 100 websites were shut down by Facebook, these young people are preparing for the US election in 2020.
Youth in Macedonia's town of Veles run their own fake news websites to make a living
Explore