POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'One in eight of world's children at risk of becoming child soldiers'
There has been an increase in the number of children caught in conflict last year despite the pandemic and the UN's call for a global ceasefire, according to Save the Children.
'One in eight of world's children at risk of becoming child soldiers'
From 2019 to 2020, there was a 10% increase in child recruitment by armed groups. / AP
November 30, 2021

One in eight of the world's children, more than 300 million, live in conflict zones where they are at risk of becoming child soldiers.

During 2020, some 337 million children were living near armed groups and government forces that recruit children, a report by the charity Save the Children said on Tuesday.

"In the shadow of Covid-19 and the UN's call for a global ceasefire, more children than ever before are caught in the crosshairs of the deadliest war zones," said Inger Ashing, Save the Children International's chief executive.

Children are now "more likely to be injured, recruited or killed," she added.

Nearly 200 million children live in the world's deadliest war zones, up 20% from 2019, according to the report.

It said boosting school access was vital in fighting forced recruitment.

The United Nations called for a global ceasefire last year to help fight Covid-19, but armed groups have continued fighting in countries including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Yemen.

READ MORE:Armed militias recruit vulnerable children in the Central Sahel

"War on children"

The exact number of child soldiers is unknown, but over 8,500 children were recruited and used as fighters or in other roles by mostly non-state armed groups in 2020, a 10% increase from the previous year according to UN data.

That number is likely to be only a fraction of actual cases, the charity's report said.

"Millions of children have known nothing but war with appalling consequences for their mental health, ability to go to school, or access to life-saving services. This is a stain on the international community," Ashing added in a statement.

The forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict is one of the worst forms of child labour, alongside abuses such as trafficking for sexual exploitation, according to the UN International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Girls, who made up 15% of UN-reported cases of recruitment in 2020, often act as spies or suicide bombers and are especially at risk of abuse, according to Save the Children.

The report laid out recommendations for stopping "this war on children" including holding perpetrators of grave violations to account and ensuring access to education to protect children.

READ MORE: Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us