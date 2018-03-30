March 30, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkey rejects Macron's mediation offer
Turkey has rejected an offer by French President Emmanuel Macron to mediate with YPG-dominated forces in northern Syria. Turkey is carrying out a military intervention in the region. Macron had previously assured a delegation, which included members of the YPG terror group, that they had the support of France. Caitlin McGee reports.
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkey rejects Macron's mediation offer
Explore