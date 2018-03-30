March 30, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hundreds attend Stephon Clark's funeral
"Around 500 people attended the funeral of Stephon Clark. Clark was unarmed and holding a mobile phone when two police officers shot him in his grandparents' backyard in Sacramento, California. Clark’s death is the most recent fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in the United States, sparking protests across the country and renewing the conversation about the need for police reform."
Hundreds attend Stephon Clark's funeral
Explore