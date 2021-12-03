POLITICS
WHO: Measures against Covid delta variant work for Omicron too
Omicron has been designated a variant of concern because of the number of mutations and because early information suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants of the virus.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, or if it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine. / AA
December 3, 2021

The measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

While a few regional countries are facing surges, Covid-19 cases and deaths in many others have decreased and plateaued, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr. Takeshi Kasai told reporters Friday in a virtual news conference broadcast from Manila, Philippines.

“Border control can delay the virus coming in and buy time. But every country and every community must prepare for new surges in cases," Kasai said. 

“The positive news in all of this is that none of the information we have currently about omicron suggests we need to change the directions of our response."

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, or if it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Kasai said omicron has been designated a variant of concern because of the number of mutations and because early information suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants of the virus. 

More testing and observation is necessary, he said.

“In terms of what countries should be doing now, our experiences over the last few years, especially in responding to delta, provides a guide of what we need to do, as well as how to cope with future surges in a more sustainable way," he said.

Those include full vaccination coverage, social distancing, mask wearing and other measures. 

Those can then be calibrated in response to the local context, Olowokure said.

He warned especially about the likelihood of surges due to more gatherings and movement of people during the holiday season. 

The northern winter season will likely bring other infectious respiratory diseases such as influenza alongside Covid-19, Kasai said.

Thus far, four countries and regions in the Western Pacific – Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea – have reported cases of the omicron variant, said WHO Regional Emergency Director Dr. Babatunde Olowokure. 

That number is likely to go up as more cases are discovered globally, Olowokure said.

Singapore and Malaysia have also reported their first cases in the last 24 hours, along with India, which falls just outside the WHO Western Pacific Region.

