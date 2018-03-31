March 31, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
North Korea Work Culture: New bill to stop people working late in Seoul
In South Korea, Seoul municipality will introduce a new bill to force employees to leave work on time by shutting off their computers at 8PM. It's expected to roll out in the next three months, starting at the end of the March. It's part of a push to reduce working hours in a country that boasts some of the longest in the world. Joseph Kim reports
