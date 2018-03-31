Israel-Palestine Tensions: Palestinian way of being lost in Bethlehem

The village of Shosh-ahla - near Bethlehem - is surrounded by Jewish settlements - and is almost deserted. It's in an area of the occupied West Bank - controlled by the Israeli military and civilian authorities. One family says - they're the only full time residents in the village. Iolo ap Dafydd reports now on a Palestinian way of life - which is gradually being lost. .