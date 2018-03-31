March 31, 2018
Turkey Education: Literacy campaign launched across the country
The Turkish government has launched a literacy campaign for people who missed out on early years education. According to government figures, 9 percent of women and 2 percent of men couldn't read or write in 2014. The campaign offers free crash courses at more than a thousand community education centres. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.
