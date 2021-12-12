POLITICS
Hong Kong's annual harbour swim is back on after three years
The race was scrapped last year due to the pandemic and massive anti-Beijing demonstrations led to its cancellation in 2019.
Around 1,200 swimmers raced across Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour. / AP
December 12, 2021

An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour has been held for the first time in three years, after being cancelled due to anti-Beijing protests and then the pandemic.

Under the government's strict anti-virus restrictions less than half of the usual 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete on Sunday.

All swimmers were required to have received two vaccinations and tested Covid negative prior to the event.

Double Olympic silver medal winner Siobhan Haughey was among a number of professional athletes leading cheers for the swimmers when they plunged into the cool seawater as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's airhorn blared.

Amateur swimmer Wallace Lee, 60, believed the returning of the Harbour Race was a good sign for Hong Kong's recovery from the pandemic. 

"When our sports events can resume, then our economy will be able to recover," said Lee.

Leung Yuen-ying, 79, the oldest swimmer this year, joined the race with her daughter.

"My father used to race this so I have a special feeling for it," Leung said.

"I hope that one generation after another can continue to have this meaningful event in Hong Kong," she added.

READ MORE:Hong Kong turns to ambush lockdowns to fight virus

Resumption of race

The one-kilometre race is among the few major sporting events permitted to resume this year in the financial hub.

The resumption of the race comes as the city reports zero local infections for months as well as maintaining strict quarantine rules for arrivals.

The Harbour Race was scrapped last year due to the pandemic, with the massive anti-Beijing demonstrations rocking the city causing its cancellation in 2019.

First held in 1906, it has been suspended for two periods in history – for five years in the 1940s around the Japanese occupation, and for three decades due to pollution before being reinstated in 2011. 

SOURCE:AFP
