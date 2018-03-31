March 31, 2018
WORLD
Israel - Palestine Tensions: Funerals held for protesters killed on Land Day
Thousands of protesters have turned out for the funerals of Palestinians who died during a mass protest on Friday. 17 people were killed by Israeli security forces and more than a thousand others were wounded. The United Nations has criticised the violence and says there will be an independent investigation into the protesters' deaths. Arabella Munro reports.
