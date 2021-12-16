CULTURE
Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog for $500 million
The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend's entire catalog, including 15-times platinum album "Born In The USA" and five-times platinum "The River".
Springsteen is the latest star to reportedly sell his catalog, following deals made by Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Neil Young for part or all of their works. / Reuters
December 16, 2021

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony in an estimated $500 million deal.

The sale announced on Wednesday by US entertainment publication Billboard and the New York Times.

The sale includes the singer's recorded music catalog as well as his body of work as a songwriter, including classic hits such as "Born in the USA", sources familiar with the deal told by both media outlets.

No public announcement has been made. A spokeswoman for Sony Group declined to comment.

Springsteen is the latest star to reportedly sell his catalog, following deals made by Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Neil Young for part or all of their works.

READ MORE: Sony Music drops US singer R. Kelly - reports

Song rights are seeing a purchasing boom as financial markets are increasingly drawn to the lucrative portfolios as an asset class.

Last year, Dylan sold his full publishing catalog for a reported sum of $300 million to Universal Music Publishing Group, while Fleetwood Mac's Nicks sold a majority stake in her catalog reportedly for $100 million.

Springsteen, 72, has been with Sony's Columbia Records for the entirety of his 50-year career, selling more than 150 million records.

READ MORE:Bahrain's Fjiri musical performance added to UNESCO heritage list

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
