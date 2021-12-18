POLITICS
Qualification criteria changed for Winter Olympics
Usage of accumulated points will stop from all races in order to make sure a number of athletes and nations are not disadvantaged.
Ice hockey players take part in a competition held as a test event for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, inside the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. / Reuters
December 18, 2021

The International Luge Federation has updated qualification criteria for next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing to make sure athletes are not shortchanged after some were left without their regular equipment at three World Cup events.

The federation said it would consider the best four finishes for each slider from the seven World Cup races until January 10 to allocate starting spots for the February 4-20 Games, instead of using accumulated points from all races.

READ MORE: Overseas fans barred from 2022 Winter Olympics in China

It said that for some nations, training runs could not take place in Beijing's Yanqing district earlier this year. 

Some boxes of equipment also did not make it in time to Sochi, Russia, which held two World Cup races in November and at the start of this month, and to the December 11-2 event in Altenberg, Germany.

"These unfortunate circumstances resulted in significant disadvantages for a number of athletes and nations with regard to their qualification for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games," it said in a statement.

The World Cup is scheduled to continue in Innsbruck, Austria from December 18-19.

READ MORE: A brief history of Olympic boycotts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
