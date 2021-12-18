CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Two millennia old statues unearthed in western Turkiye
Two marble statues have been discovered in the ancient city of Blaundus, located in what is now the Ulubey district of Turkiye's Usak province.
Two millennia old statues unearthed in western Turkiye
It is not yet known who the statues depict, but it is likely to be either gods, emperors, or statesmen, archaeologists say. / AA
December 18, 2021

Archeologists in western Turkiye have discovered two statues dating back 2,000 years during excavations of the ancient Roman city of Blaundus.

The statues were discovered on December 9, around the area of a temple dedicated to the Greek mythological goddess Demeter.

The team had discovered two statues in the courtyard of the temple located in the center of the city, Birol Can, a faculty member at the Archeology Department of Usak University, said on Saturday.

"We don't know yet whether the statues are from the temple site or from street-side honourifics," Can, the archaeologist who is leading the excavations, said, adding that further research on the finds was ongoing.

One of the discovered statues was 185 centimetres (over 6 feet) tall with no head, while the other was missing its head, right arm, and both legs, according to Can.

"Both finds are male marble statues. We have not yet determined who they are -- whether they are gods, emperors, or statesmen."

READ MORE: Ancient town of Metropolis yields new treasures

Ancient city of Blaundus

The site of the discoveries, ancient city of Blaundus (or Blaundos), was first built by Macedonians that came to Anatolia, present-day Turkiye, following the military campaign of Alexander the Great.

The ancient city, located in what is now the Ulubey district of Usak province, was later occupied by the Romans.

Noting that the statues may have been inspired and created in the Roman-era style, Can said: "We can say that the art of sculpture has been at its peak since the second half of the 4th century BC."

Excavations to unearth the city started in 2018. Archaeologists are currently focused on the area where the temple of the goddess Demeter is located.

READ MORE:14,000-year-old human traces unearthed in western Turkey

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us