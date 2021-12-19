POLITICS
WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast
The World Health Organization said the new variant is spreading even in countries with high vaccination rates or in regions with notable recovery from Covid-19.
WHO first labelled Omicron a variant of concern on November 26. / Reuters
December 19, 2021

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

The World Health Organization stated the numbers on Saturday, noting that Omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from Covid-19.

Other major questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing Covid-19 vaccines is against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill Omicron makes Covid-19 patients, the health agency said.

Omicron's “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the UN health agency also stated.

It remains unclear if the rapid growth of Omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.

WHO first labelled Omicron a variant of concern on November 26.

READ MORE:Biden warns 'winter of death' awaits unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

SOURCE:AP
