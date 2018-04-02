CULTURE
Beirut Museum: Missing artefacts back on display after decades
Ancient sculptures- missing for decades - after being stolen during Lebanon's civil war - are once again on display in Beirut. A global fight against antiquities smuggling, a problem that has increased since the invasion of Iraq, and the war in Syria - has seen some stolen treasures returned. Francis Collings reports, five marble statues were among a haul of hundreds that Lebanese militiamen took from a storehouse in the early 1980s.
April 2, 2018
