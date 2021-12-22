CULTURE
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali moves into spotlight in 'Swan Song'
The movie is director Benjamin Cleary's feature film debut, which he hopes would spark thought-provoking conversations around death.
Mahershala Ali won Oscars for his supporting roles in "Green Book" and "Moonlight". / AFP
December 22, 2021

Double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has finally found the right project to make his debut as lead actor in a feature film.

Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting roles in "Green Book" and "Moonlight," is starring in the new drama "Swan Song," which will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on December 27.

"Whether you're leading or supporting or in an ensemble, you're always trying to look for good material," Ali said. 

"And especially being an actor of color in this business and coming up there... if you see yourself a certain way and you want to be of a certain type of ilk... you get stuck in these little weird pockets if you're not careful."

"Swan Song" is set in the near future and tells the story of a terminally ill man who gets a chance to duplicate himself to save his family from the sadness of his passing.

While it sounds high tech, co-star Naomie Harris said it's not a sci-fi movie.

"I think it's ultimately about love. It's an ode to love and real love, not the romanticized version of love, but real deep, meaningful love," Harris said.

Thought-provoking

The movie is director Benjamin Cleary's feature film debut. Cleary won an Oscar in 2016 for his short film "Stutterer."

Cleary hopes "Swan Song" sparks thought-provoking conversations around death.

"I hope it's getting us to ask, 'What would you do in the situation?' and starting some interesting emotional conversations for people," Cleary said.

