POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Another Premier League game postponed due to Covid
Premier League Board agreed to postpone Leeds United's home game against Aston Villa due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries at Leeds.
Another Premier League game postponed due to Covid
Fourteen Premier League games have been called off this month due to Covid-19, but the league said its intention was to continue the fixture schedule where safely possible. / AP
December 26, 2021

Leeds United's home Premier League game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad. 

"Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s home fixture against Aston Villa, due to be played at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday 28 December," the league said in a statement on Sunday. 

"The postponement is a result of the ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off. 

The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match."

Leeds's trip to Liverpool on Boxing Day was postponed for similar reasons, while positive cases in the Villa camp forced the league to postpone their home game against Burnley on December 18.

Leeds said that while there were no new cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who returned positive tests ahead of the Liverpool game were still in isolation.

READ MORE:No temporary halt to Premier League club matches despite Covid surge

Case-by-case

Fourteen Premier League games have been called off this month due to Covid-19, but the league said its intention was to continue the fixture schedule where safely possible.

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players – 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper – available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

Leeds are 16th in the league standings with 16 points from 18 games, six points adrift of 10th-placed Villa, who host Chelsea later on Sunday. 

READ MORE: Third premier league game postponed in four days after Covid outbreak

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us