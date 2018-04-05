WORLD
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Myanmar agrees to only take back 374 Rohingya
They fled Myanmar to escape a deadly crackdown by the security forces but now hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees are living a life in limbo. Around 700,000 of them are languishing in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Although Myanmar has agreed to allow some Rohingya back, they face new obstacles and dangers if they wish to return home. Liz Maddock has the story.
April 5, 2018
