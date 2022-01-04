CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Sony's 'Morbius' suffers fresh Omicron blow, release delayed again
The development is a setback to cinema operators who are eyeing a turnaround after extended closures due to Covid-19, even as the fast-spreading Omicron variant is stoking fresh uncertainties.
The release of 'Morbius', starring Jared Leto in the title role, has been postponed several times during the Covid-19 pandemic. / AFP
January 4, 2022

Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of the Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1.

The film starring Jared Leto has been postponed several times during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was January 28.

The studio announced the latest move in a statement on Monday.

For cinema operators, the delay is a setback as they try to rebound from extended closures during the Covid crisis.

Chains including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings Inc and Cineworld Group have been celebrating blockbuster ticket sales for Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While "No Way Home" is still playing in cinemas, operators have few other big titles on their schedule until spring.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has raised new concern about whether audiences will feel comfortable heading to cinemas during the pandemic.

READ MORE:Netflix to stream Sony films like 'Spider-Man' after theatres

READ MORE:New Spider Man sequel nets third best opening of all time with $253M

SOURCE:Reuters
