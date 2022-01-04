POLITICS
3 MIN READ
NASA's Webb telescope successfully deploys tennis-court-sized sunshield
The sunshield will be permanently positioned between NASA's Webb telescope and the Sun, Earth and Moon, ensuring the observatory is kept in the shade as it completes its mission.
NASA's Webb telescope successfully deploys tennis-court-sized sunshield
Unfurling the telescope's sunshield in space is a complex and challenging task, the most daunting such deployment NASA has ever attempted. / Reuters
January 4, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope has fully deployed its five-layer sunshield, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history.

US space agency NASA made the announcement in a live feed on Tuesday.

"All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the telescope's control centre in Baltimore, where team members cheered.

The tennis court size, kite-shaped apparatus acts like a parasol, ensuring the observatory is kept in the shade so that it is able to detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe.

Each of the layers was unfolded one by one over two days.

Because the telescope was too large to fit into a rocket's nose cone in its operational configuration, it had to be transported folded, origami style. 

Unfurling is a complex and challenging task, the most daunting such deployment NASA has ever attempted.

"When I get asked what keeps you up the most at night, it's the sunshield deployment," Bill Ochs, project manager for Webb, told reporters ahead of the operation.

READ MORE: Move over Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope is here

Most powerful space telescope

The most powerful space telescope ever built, Webb blasted off on December 25, and is now more than halfway to its orbital point, 1.5 million kilometres (a million miles) from Earth.

Powerful enough to see the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago, it will give astronomers new insight into the early Universe. 

Its mission also includes the study of distant planets to determine their origin, evolution, and habitability.

The sunshield will be permanently positioned between the telescope and the Sun, Earth and Moon, with the Sun-facing side built to withstand 110 degrees Celsius (230 degrees Fahrenheit).

Each successive layer is cooler than the one below, allowing the telescope's sensitive instruments to operate at minus 223 degrees Celsius (minus 370 degrees Fahrenheit).

It is made of lightweight material called Kapton, coated with treated silicon. It also has special "ripstop" seaming to limit damage from meteoroids.

READ MORE: World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us