April 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Border Mission: Former recruit recounts life under YPG rule
Turkey launched its cross border Operation Olive Branch in January to clear YPG terrorists from northern Syria. It captured many towns and villages in the Afrin region from the terror group. But as Alaatin Kilich reports from Afrin, people who lived there - are still scarred by memories of life under the terrorist group over the past six years.
Turkey's Border Mission: Former recruit recounts life under YPG rule
Explore