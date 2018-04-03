Abiy Ahmed becomes Ethiopia’s first prime minister from the Oromo tribe

After months of civil unrest, a state of emergency and the surprise resignation of a prime minister, Ethiopia has a new leader. And he’s Oromo. Is his appointment just symbolic or genuinely significant? And will he be able to bring the country back from the brink of ethnic conflict? Guests: Mohammed Ademo, Founding editor of news website Oromo Pride Bronwyn Bruton, Deputy Director of Atlantic Council's Africa Center