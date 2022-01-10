CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" and a remake of "West Side Story" won the biggest awards at a diminished Golden Globes ceremony held privately without the usual glitzy lineup of Hollywood's top television and movie stars.
'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at Golden Globes
"The Power of the Dog" also won three awards including best director for Jane Campion. / Reuters
January 10, 2022

"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" has taken the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored by Hollywood, where winners were unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" became the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize during Sunday's event. 

The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake claimed best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the best actor and actress drama prizes for their turns in "King Richard" and "Being the Ricardos," while HBO drama "Succession" led the television prizes.

But none of the stars were present.

READ MORE:No live-stream, no red carpet for Golden Globes this year

The award races, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organisers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown's biggest party – in past years, the event was watched by TV audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.

This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, and the event failed to trend on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.

READ MORE:Cuaron wins three Oscars for 'Roma' but 'Green Book' is best film

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us