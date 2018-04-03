Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey' turns 50 | Cinema | Showcase

Stanley Kubrick's epic science-fiction hit 2001: A Space Odyssey turns 50. Kubrick has a reputation for being a director who divides audience opinion, but when it comes to this seminal science-fiction epic, the verdict remains that is one of the most innovative pieces in filmmaking in history. To mark its 50th anniversary, Showcase revisits this timeless classic and speaks to Alex Leadbeater. Leadbeater is currently the features editor for screenrants.com and has been writing online film reviews for years.