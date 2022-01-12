POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Fact-checking organisations urge YouTube to fight disinformation
Dozens of fact-checking organisations said videos containing false information had gone "under the radar of YouTube's policies, especially in non-English speaking countries".
Fact-checking organisations urge YouTube to fight disinformation
Research indicates that it is more effective to surface fact-checked information than to delete published content. / Reuters Archive
January 12, 2022

More than 80 fact-checking organisations have urged online video platform YouTube to better combat disinformation, offering to help debunk false statements.

"Every day, we see that YouTube is one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide," groups spanning the globe, from Politifact and the Washington Post in the United States to the Kenya-based Africa Check said on Wednesday.

Videos containing false information had gone "under the radar of YouTube's policies, especially in non-English speaking countries", they said in an open letter to YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki.

"We urge you to take effective action against disinformation and misinformation…and to do so with the world's independent, non-partisan fact-checking organisations," they added.

"Our experience as fact-checkers together with academic evidence tells us that surfacing fact-checked information is more effective than deleting content."

It also urged the platform to make sure its recommendation algorithm did not actively promote disinformation to its users.

READ MORE: Navigating the Post-Truth Age: What, How, and What Now?

'One piece of the puzzle'

YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez defended the platform, saying that fact checking was a "crucial tool", but just "one piece of a much larger puzzle to address the spread of misinformation".

"Over the years, we've invested heavily in policies and products in all countries…to connect people to authoritative content, reduce the spread of borderline misinformation and remove violative videos," she added.

She said YouTube had seen "important progress".

READ MORE: India launches crackdown on 'fake news' spreaders after anti-Muslim attacks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us