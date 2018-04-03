April 3, 2018
Abbas Yousif: This is Your Name | Exhibitions | Showcase
Bahraini artist Abbas Yousif translates Palestinian poetry into breathtaking calligraphy artworks. Yousif uses a mix of modern techniques, experiences and texts to create a multi-layered array of work. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra went to see his unique approach to classical Arabic calligraphy, which he describes as being a comment on the fate on Palestine.
