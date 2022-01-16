Real Madrid have won the Spanish Super Cup by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 as Luka Modric and a Karim Benzema penalty secured a comfortable victory in Saudi Arabia.

Modric's curling finish towards the end of the first half and Benzema's strike early in the second sealed the win on Sunday for Madrid, who claimed their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach.

Nearing the end of the match, Athletic Bilbao were awarded a penalty and Real Madrid's Eder Militao was shown a red card.

But Raul Garcia failed to avail the opportunity and Real Madrid lifted their 12th Supercopa de Espana.