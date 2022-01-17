POLITICS
Putellas, Lewandowski win top FIFA 'Best' awards
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas wins player of the year award for 2021 and Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski wins with same award in men's category.
Lewandowski won the award after surpassing Argentine's Lionel Messi and Egypt's Mohamed Salah, while Putellas won after surpassing her team-mate Jennifer Hermoso and Australia's Sam Kerr. / AP Archive
January 17, 2022

Bayern Munich's record-setting striker Robert Lewandowski has retained FIFA's top men's player title at "The Best" of 2021 ceremony and Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas collected the award for best women's player.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski, who set a Bundesliga goal record last season, won the trophy for the second time, edging Argentine Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Egyptian Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

"I'm happy and honoured to win this award, and I feel very proud," said Lewandowski

It was some consolation for the Polish striker who lost out to Messi for the Ballon d'Or in November.

Awards double for Putellas

For Putellas, it marked an awards double as the Spaniard triumphed over Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr, just as she did for the Ballon d'Or.

The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona when she led the Catalans to the Spanish league and cup double as well as the Champions League.

"This trophy is for everyone in the team," Putellas said. 

"The trophy will be an inspiration for us all."

Other awards

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Special Award for setting a record of most international goals scored for his country, beating Ali Daei's mark of 109 with Iran.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo now has 115 goals from 184 games with Portugal.

"I never expected to beat this record, and I thank my teammates from these past 20 years," said Ronaldo, who also holds the record for 140 Champions League goals.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Christiane Endler of Lyon won the goalkeeping awards.

Chelsea picked up both coaching awards through Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes.

Erik Lamela, now of Sevilla, won the best goal award for his trick rabona shot for Spurs in the North London derby.

The medical staff and players of Denmark, who had to deal with Christian Eriksen's collapse on the field at the Euro won the "fair-play" award.

SOURCE:AFP
