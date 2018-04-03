April 3, 2018
Breaking News: Active shooter at YouTube headquaters
In breaking news police are responding to an active shooter at the headquarters of Youtube in San Bruno, California. -The complex is on lockdown and police have warned people to stay away from the area. Police have evacuated employees but it's unclear if more remain in the building. A police dispatcher also reportedly described the situation as "active".
