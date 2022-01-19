Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has urged Peng Shuai to get in touch as fears persist for the well-being of the Chinese former world number one doubles player.

Azarenka, a long-time member of the WTA Players' Council, said on Wednesday efforts were still being made to ensure Peng was safe.

"There hasn't been that much development in terms of contact with Peng Shuai even though from our side we will continue to make any and all efforts to make sure that she is safe, she feels comfortable," she said in Melbourne.

"Hopefully we will get to hear from her personally at some point. I think that's the goal, the main goal right now."

The Women's Tennis Association last month suspendedtournaments in China given its "serious doubts" about Peng's safety and Azarenka said plans were afoot to find replacements for the axed events.

Previous Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion Peng alleged on social media in November that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

No tournaments in China

However, her online post was deleted and her claims censored, then she disappeared from public, only to reappear three weeks later.

Despite this, there remain doubts about how free the 36-year-old Peng really is.

The Covid pandemic means no tournaments were likely to take place any time soon in China anyway.

"I think right now it's a process. The process is obviously not public at the moment because there is no certainties or any decisions or substitutions that are in play," said Azarenka, a straight-sets winner in the Australian Open second round on Wednesday.

"The process is there. As soon as we have more concrete information, it will definitely be shared.

"Right now it's still up in the air, but there is work behind the scenes for sure."

