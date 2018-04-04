WORLD
1 MIN READ
Martin Luther King Legacy: 50th anniversary of death of Martin Luther King
Martin Luther King was shot dead 50 years ago today. He's credited with helping to transform race relations in America. But his critics say - he didn't go far enough. And even today, the US continues to be riven by racial tension. So what was Martin Luther King's real legacy for black people and race relations in the US? Jon Brain reports from King's hometown of Atlanta in Georgia.
Martin Luther King Legacy: 50th anniversary of death of Martin Luther King
April 4, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us