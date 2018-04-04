Yeditepe Biennial: Istanbul's newest arts festival | Festivals | Showcase

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the Yeditepe Biennial at Istanbul's newest art festival. The Biennial gets it's name from its host city Istanbul, which is also known as "seven hills" or "Yeditepe" in Turkish. Spread across some of the most eye-catching venues on Istanbul's historical peninsula, the Biennial runs until mid May. Showcase's Elif Bereketli visited Yeditepe to explore how this transcends an art event and acts as an opportunity to tour through Turkey's rich artistic history.