POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Deadly stampede hits African Cup football game in Cameroon
Crush left six dead and some 40 wounded, officials say, as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in capital Yaounde where Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach quarterfinals.
Deadly stampede hits African Cup football game in Cameroon
Cameroon is hosting Africa's flagship football tournament for the first time in 50 years. / AP
January 24, 2022

Cameroon's progress at the African Cup of Nations was overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that killed at least six people and wounded 40 others during the host nation's victory over Comoros.

Monday's crash happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital of Yaounde as Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more casualties.

Images shared on social media, which could not be immediately authenticated, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate.

"There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident," said Abel Mbengue, spokesperson for the Africa Cup of Nations organising committee.

Restrictions on size of crowd

Details of the tragedy outside the stadium were only confirmed after the game. Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people from the stampede.

"Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. 

"We will have to evacuate them to a specialised hospital."

Cameroon is hosting Africa's flagship football tournament for the first time in 50 years.

Football officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. 

The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but it was not meant to be more than 80 percent full for the game due to restrictions on the size of the crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us