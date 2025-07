Yeditepe, Giacometti & Dance Therapy in the DRC | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Yeditepe: Istanbul's new art festival: 1:03 Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Yeditepe Biennial: 4:11 Stanley Tucci's Final Portrait 7:34 Batman's legacy:12:52 Writer, Ryan Britt: 16:18 Dance therapy in the DRC: 21:16 The art of Burning Man: 22:50