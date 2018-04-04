April 4, 2018
WORLD
Are Muslims in the UK being targeted?
Punish a Muslim day letters were sent across the United Kingdom calling for violent attacks on Muslims. The threats were so serious counter terror police were called in to investigate. But is enough being done to tackle Islamophobia? Guests: Salma Yaqoob Human rights activist Anas Altikriti President of the Muslim Association of Britain Alan Craig, Spokesman for the UK Independence Party
