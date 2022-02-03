POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ire in India after China honours Galwan Valley soldier as Games torchbearer
Qi Fabao, a Chinese commander involved in Medieval-style clashes with Indian troops in 2020, takes part in traditional torch relay ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, sparking anger in India.
Ire in India after China honours Galwan Valley soldier as Games torchbearer
Torch bearer Qi Fabao, a regimental commander in the People's Liberation Army, relays the Olympic flame at the Winter Olympic Park. / Reuters
February 3, 2022

The Beijing Winter Olympics has drawn a frosty reception in India after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly Himalayan skirmish took part in the traditional torch relay.

Qi Fabao, a regiment commander for the People's Liberation Army, was among the troops present in 2020 during the high-altitude clash in the Galwan Valley of disputed Kashmir, which is contested between the world's two most populous nations.

Troops fought a hand-to-hand Medieval-style battle that left at least 20 Indians and four Chinese soldiers dead.

China's Global Times state media outlet feted Qi –– who sustained a serious head injury during the fighting –– as a "hero" after reporting his inclusion among the Games' 1,200 torchbearers.

READ MORE: Chinese and Indian troops clashed in freezing Galwan Valley. Here’s why

'Sign of detente'

But Qi's reception was less warm among the compatriots of his Galwan Valley adversaries. 

"China's aggressive information warfare continues," Indian journalist Abhishek Bhalla wrote on Twitter. 

"They took a while to announce their dead but now Qi Fabao... is a torchbearer."

Both countries poured tens of thousands of extra troops into and around the Galwan Valley after the 2020 clash. 

High-level talks late last year failed to ease tensions in the region and Indian news website The Wire said Qi's inclusion in the torch relay was "another not-so-good sign of detente" with China.

Qi appeared on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in December and said he was "ready to return to the battlefield and fight again". 

READ MORE:What’s behind the China-India border dispute?

Controversies 

The Winter Olympics open on Friday but have been dogged by politics and Covid-19 fears. 

The United States and several other nations are staging a diplomatic boycott of the Games over human rights concerns relating to the alleged abuses of Uighurs in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Skier Arif Mohammad Khan from India-administered Kashmir is India's lone entry in the Winter Games, with spectators limited by Covid-19 protocols.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us