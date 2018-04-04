Colombia's Future

A Colombian peace deal years in the making, struck after decades of bloodshed. But is peace between the government and FARC rebels under threat? Right-wing parties opposed to a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels won the most votes in Colombia's recent elections. The FARC picked up less than 1%. How fragile is the peace and what will it take to bring any kind of stability to the country? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.